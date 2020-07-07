Hermiston
Aug. 7, 1991 — March 18, 2020
Jordan Delano Crandall, 28, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Hermiston. He was born Aug. 7, 1991, in Hermiston. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at the Maxwell Siding Pavilion in Hermiston. Friends and family are welcome, and casual attire is requested.
