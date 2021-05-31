Henderson, Nevada
March 21, 1955 — March 28, 2021
Judith Gale "Judy" Kirk, 66, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Henderson, Nevada. She was born March 21, 1955, in Walla Walla, Washington. A graveside memorial for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery.
