Umatilla
Sept. 1, 1977 — Oct. 4, 2020
Kraig Alan Hull, 43, of Umatilla, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 1, 1977, in The Dalles. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston handled local arrangements.
