Hermiston
Sept. 30, 1945 — July 28, 2020
Kyran "Ky" Miller, 74, of Hermiston, died July 28, 2020, in Hermiston. He was born Sept. 30, 1945. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, July 31, at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. A gathering to share stories will follow at the church parish hall.
