Pendleton
Aug. 10, 1931 — July 27 , 2021
Loretta V. Bronson, 89, of Pendleton died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Anthony Hospital. She was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Cayuse, Oregon. A procession will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Burns Mortuary of Pendleton to The Ranch, 49750 River Road, Pendleton. The Washat Service is Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7 p.m., also at The Ranch. The Final Seven is Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 7 a.m. at The Ranch, followed by burial at Agency Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
