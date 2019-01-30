Hermiston
Sept. 23, 1959 — Jan. 27, 2019
Lyle R. Aylett, 59, of Hermiston, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Portland. He was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Portland. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. in the Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Leave online condolences for the family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.