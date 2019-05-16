Adams
April 22, 1954 — May 15, 2019
Myrtle V. Hill, 65, of Adams, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home. She was born April 22, 1954. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Athena Seventh-day Adventist Church. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.