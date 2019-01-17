Stanfield
April 8, 1929 — Jan. 13, 2019
Nita C. Mills, 89, of Stanfield, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Yuma, Ariz. She was born April 8, 1929, in Portland. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Leave online condolences for the family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
