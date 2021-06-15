Hermiston
April 25, 1940 — April 3, 2021
Robert “Darrall” Hughes, 80, of Hermiston, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Kennewick. He was born April 25, 1940, in Hermiston. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
