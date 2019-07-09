Pendleton
Dec. 13, 1929 — July 3, 2019
Robert Crane, 89, of Pendleton, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Pendleton. He was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Pierre, South Dakota. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
