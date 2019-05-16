Hermiston
June 3, 1958 — May 10, 2019
Ronda Frazier, 60, of Hermiston, died Friday, May 10, 2019, near Hermiston. She was born June 3, 1958, in Walla Walla. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at Hermiston Junior Academy, 1300 N.W. Academy Lane, Hermiston. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. View the full obituary or leave an online condolence for the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
