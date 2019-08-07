Hermiston
Feb. 4, 1945 — July 18, 2019
Virginia A. Salter, 74, of Hermiston, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Hermiston. She was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Los Angeles, Calif. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Hermiston. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence visit www,burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.