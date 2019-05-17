Hermiston
Jan. 6, 1957 — May 15, 2019
William S. “Bill” Hart, 62, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Hermiston. He was born Jan. 6, 1957, in Winslow, Arizona. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 24 at 4 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary in Hermiston. A family burial will be held later at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories of Bill with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.