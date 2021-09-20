Tuesday, Sept. 21Eileen Sobotta — Recitation of the Rosary and funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 78922 Olson Road S.E., Boardman. Graveside service to follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Wednesday, Sept. 22No services scheduled.
Thursday, Sept. 23Coffman, Arthur — Viewing from noon to 5 p.m., Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Friday, Sept. 24Coffman, Arthur — Graveside service at 3 p.m., Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Nickerson, Robert — Viewing from noon to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 25Bush, Bill — Celebration of life picnic at 12 noon at Hat Rock State Park picnic area, near Umatilla.
Farr, Amber — Celebration of life 1-4 p.m. at Spillway Park, Umatilla. Desserts and bottled water available. Bring lawn chairs, and favorite pictures and stories to share.
Johnson, Louise — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Senior Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston.
Lieuallen, George — Service at 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Graveside service to follow at Weston Cemetery. Masks required.
Nickerson, Robert — Graveside funeral service at 2 p.m., Pilot Rock Cemetery.
Osgood, Kaylee — Celebration of life service at 1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, 330 Eighth St. N.E., Irrigon.
Pettit, Chuck — Graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Celebration of life gathering follows, noon to 3 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.
Waldman, Sue — Celebration of life and mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Mission Church, 48022 St. Andrews Road, Mission, with a lunch to follow.
Wickers, Roger — Memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Grant St., Umatilla.
To plant a tree in memory of Upcoming Services as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.