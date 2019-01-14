Hermiston
February 8, 1950 — January 10, 2019
Diana L. Hollingsworth was born on February 8, 1950, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to parents Max and Mildred Collins Luna. She died on January 10, 2019, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 68 years.
Diana’s father was in the military so consequently she was raised and attended schools throughout the United States and in the Philippines. She was united in marriage to Dennis Hollingsworth on November 7, 1992, in San Diego, California, where she worked as a medical assistant, as the manager of a donut shop, and as a bartender. They moved to Oak Harbor, Washington, in 1993 and then to Denver, Colorado, before moving to Salem, Oregon, in 2003. In 2011 they settled in Hermiston, Oregon, where they have lived since.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, the peacefulness of just sitting and listening to her pond, her fur babies, and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Hollingsworth, Hermiston, Ore; daughters Dawn Knouse and her husband Roger, Salem, Ore., and Michelle Gonzales, Ramona, Calif.; sisters Patricia Phillips, San Diego, Calif., and Rene Luna, Oak Harbor, Wash.; best friend and the person who introduced her to Dennis, Kathleen Davenport, Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren Marcus, Matthew, Tiana, Michael and Jesse; great-grandchildren Jase and Noah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Diana’s memory to American Heart Association or American Lung Association.
Please leave an online condolence for Diana’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
