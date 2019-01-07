Hermiston
October 25, 1940 — January 3, 2019
Donald F. “Don” Callaway was born on October 25, 1940, in Fruitland, Idaho, to parents Lacey Flin Callaway and Laura Katherine Hunter Callaway. He died on January 3, 2019, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 78 years.
Don was raised throughout the United States. He graduated from high school in Ravenswood, West Virginia, in 1958. Don enlisted in the United States Navy in 1959 and served on the USS Coral Sea until his honorable discharge in 1961. While in the navy, Don was united in marriage to Linda Royer on July 10, 1960, in Newberg, Oregon.
He worked construction in Blue River, Oregon, and later on building Interstate 84 and the Astoria bridge as well as numerous other projects over his career. They called Pendleton, Oregon, home from 1968 until 1986 when they moved to Gresham, Oregon, in 1986. They moved to La Pine, Oregon, in 2002 and then to Hermiston, Oregon, in 2013 where they have lived since.
Don was a founding and longtime member of the Sherwood Elks Lodge. He enjoyed making suncatchers, traveling, playing cards, square dancing, snowmobiling, fishing, camping and being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Callaway, Hermiston, Ore.; daughters Laura Buckley and her husband Lane, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Meladee McGee, Hermiston, Ore; seven grandchildren: Marcus, Danielle, Jared, Lacey, Amberly, Travis and Justin; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Dawn Marie Callaway, and two sisters, Margie Brown and Shirley Richardson.
A private family gathering will be held.
Those who wish may make contributions to Alzheimers Research or StJude.org.
Please leave online condolences for Don’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
