Vancouver, Wash.
August 2, 1937 — December 30, 2019
Donna Cornell Casper Muldoon died December 30, 2018, at the age of 81 in Vancouver, Washington. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. She lost her battle with Lung cancer after almost three years. In those years she had immeasurable optimism, courage and hope.
Donna was born August 2, 1937, in Yakima, Washington, and considered Umatilla her hometown. She was born to John and Annie Muldoon. She was the fifth of seven children. Sadly, Donna is preceded in death by sisters Billie, Jean and Harriet and brothers Edward and John. She is survived by her sister and best friend Leona Maddock.
Donna met James Casper in 1952 and they married in 1956. They were proud parents of two sons, Timothy and Kim. Unfortunately, Kim and Tim preceded them in death. Kim had twins, a girl and a boy, McKenzie and Taylor. Tim had one daughter, April. The grandchildren were Donna's pride and joy. They never lived apart from her and she was always part of everything they did. She meant the world to her grandchildren and brought a deep and unconditional love to their lives.
Donna also had three great-grandchildren, and one on the way! April’s children Kimber, Kindrick and Easton shared treasured and very special relationships with her and were able to spend many years creating memories. Before her passing she was able to know that she had a fourth great-grandchild on the way from McKenzie and her husband Brandon. She was able to see her via ultrasound, which was so special to her.
Jim and Donna spent most of their lives developing properties for apartments and commercial buildings. They were also in the rental business for many years. Donna stayed busy for all of those years keeping track of all the secretarial and financial work. They made an amazing team for over 62 years of hard work and unmatched work ethic.
Something that meant so much to both Jim and Donna was giving back. They had several places that they gave significant charitable donations to in their lives: Meadowood Speech Camp, Shriners Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s, and also building homes and a health care center in the Dominican Republic for an organization that their dear friend Gene is a part of called Providing Opportunity for Self-Improvement. In the last months of Donna's life, she was able to visit Shriners Hospital and see firsthand what her donation had gone to. In her words, this was one on of her most special moments.
The most memorable times, according to conversations with Donna, were of the countless hours on their boat marlin fishing with her son Tim and granddaughter April in Hawaii. She said that in the summers she enjoyed traveling in their motorhomes and spending time with friends. She and Jim spent winters in the desert along with her sister Lee and other treasured friends. She was all about family. She loved anything to do with family and her home was always open to all family and friends. Many referred to Donna and Jim’s house as a second home. In her and Jim’s life, they opened their home to their daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters and all extended family and friends. This meant so much to Donna and she treasured all of those relationships.
Grandma said that she got the most enjoyment spending time with her grandchildren. They loved traveling to California and going on many “grandma vacations” along with her sister Lee and her grandchildren. One activity that Donna had so much fun doing was taking trips to the casino. She seemed to always be the one to hit the biggest jackpots. Bargain shopping with family was also a favorite pastime.
Donna had a sense of humor that was unmatched. She kept us laughing up until the last few hours of her life. The last word spoken from her were "I love you." Her strength and will to live is an inspiration to all that had the gift of knowing her. As Donna told her loved ones often, “ I love you to the moon and back again.”
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 26, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a reception, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.W. 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684 (360-892-6060).
Evergreen Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements.
