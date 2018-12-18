Stanfield
Sept. 25, 1976 — Dec. 16, 2018
Dustin Duane Jackson passed away at the age of 42, ending his three-year battle with frontal lobe dementia. Dustin was the son of Nina Favorel of Hermiston and Duane Jackson of Stanfield.
Dustin was born Sept. 25, 1976, in Columbus, Montana, and moved to Stanfield, Oregon, when he was 18 months old. He attended Stanfield schools, then worked in building and construction for most of his life.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Nina and Curtis Favorel; father, Duane Jackson; sisters, Hallie (Josh) Thomas, Tanya (Amelia) Jackson; half-sister, Rachael (Kris) Fisher; daughter, Brooke (Korey) Fox; son, Bradlee Giusti; daughters, Kiara, Kaitlyn and Kylee; grandson, Easton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and an uncle.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, Oregon, is handling arrangements.
