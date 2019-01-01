Pendleton
February 19, 1933 — December 26, 2018
Edythe Ann Kube of Pendleton passed away on December 26, 2018, at her home. She was born February 19, 1933, in La Grande, Oregon, to Floyd and Mildred Nash. She attended school in La Grande. On July 1, 1951, she married Alfred “Vern” Kube in Pendleton, Ore.
She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Pendleton Bottling Company. Her greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her son David (Shawn) Kube; daughter Debe (Jeff) Meder; granddaughter Breann; grandsons Benji (Inga) and Josh; great-granddaughters Andri Reddick and Rayann Reddick; great-grandson Jaeger; sister Ellen (Bill) Crow; and brothers Robert (Emily) Nash and Jerry (Vivian) Nash.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Alfred “Vern” Kube.
She did not want her family and friends to dwell in sorrow. At her request, no funeral service will be held.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.