Hermiston
October 11, 1942 — March 9, 2019
Evalena “Eva” Griffin of Hermiston was born October 11, 1942, in Stratford, Oklahoma, the daughter of Milton and Rosie (Ventura) McMillin. She passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Hermiston at the age of 76.
Eva moved to Eastern Oregon as a young child, attending Ukiah grade schools and graduating from Pendleton High School in the Class of 1961. She married William “Bill” Griffin Jr. December 6, 1961, in Durango, Colorado. The couple lived in many Eastern Oregon communities including Adams, Milton-Freewater, John Day and Hermiston.
Eva enjoyed watching NASCAR racing (big fan of Dale Earnhardt), camping, fishing, reading, doing puzzles and was a HAM radio operator. She had served as a Bluebird leader for several years and was a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2014; her parents; and two infant sons, Richard Lee and Edgar Ray.
She is survived by her children Raylene (Curt) Pullum, Kaylene (Jim) Dickmeier, Joe (Brijit Albee) Griffin and Marlene Griffin, 19 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to Burns Mortuary of Hermiston to defray final costs.
