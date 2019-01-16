Hermiston
July 17, 1939 — January 10, 2019
Like a small cat silently slipping into the last light as the dawn rose over what was to be a bright, warm winter day, Glenda Jean (Parsons) Wilcox left this life on January 10, 2019. She was 79 years, but in cat years she had used up her ninth life.
She was born July 17, 1939, to James Glenn Parsons and Agatha "Vale" (Caldwell) Parsons in Tacoma, Washington. With family in Hermiston they moved here for a short time, and then settled in Dufur, Oregon, where they started a Mom and Pop grocery store and butcher shop. Shortly thereafter brother James "Jim" Parsons came along to complete the family.
Mom learned about many aspects of the store and butcher shop, where likely the beginnings of her love affair with cats was formed. As they had lots of scraps and such, she would make meals for all of the neighborhood felines, which she would then befriend.
She graduated in 1957, and shortly thereafter headed to Hermiston where she had spent many summers visiting cousins and family. She loved her job working for Carl Aichele and Bob Schroth, who shared an insurance company. It was through this job and cousins that she was to meet her persistent future husband James Otis "Odie" Wilcox.
They were soon dating and wed in Lewiston, Idaho, on April 22, 1960. A short 13 months later they welcomed daughter Pamela Jean, followed closely by twin brothers, James Eric and Robert Otis, exactly 13 months later. With three babies in 26 months of marriage, she said goodbye to her beloved dream job and hello to raising a family.
Glenda was an accomplished seamstress, wonderful cook, loved flowers, particularly iris, canning and preserving till her pantry was brimming. She made nearly every stitch of clothing worn by her family, saved the scraps and quilted them. She could squeeze a penny like no other.
In her mid-twenties she developed rheumatoid arthritis; it was to plague her for the rest of her life. Yet still there was plenty of fishing as well as many trips to the mountains picking mushrooms and heading up to deer and elk camp.
Some of her greatest joys would be the grandchildren that started popping into her life. She was "Granma Kitty" to all of her grandchildren. She loved to yard sale and find a treasure. She continued to keep her hands busy with cross stitch and crocheting projects. Chatting on the phone with her dear friends and family was an event; better plan on making a pot of coffee. It's a Caldwell thing.
Glenda was also the family historian of sorts. She had a memory for names, dates and events that never faltered. She was up on current events and could tell you why it was a big mistake or good thing for an athlete (in any sport) to be traded. She could tell you what President Trump tweeted yesterday and practically what he was going to tweet tomorrow. To say she was on top of things was to say the least.
She spent the last few years going through a tough patch, watching and caring for Odie as he declined due to Alzheimer's disease. It took a great toll on her health as well.
Dad lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease and found peace in in the early morning hours August 16, 2018. That day was the first rain we had seen in months. As if to send a message, Mom's passing brought a surprisingly bright, sunny 52° day in January.
I would like to think in those nearly 60 years of marriage, that as different as my parents were, they somehow were connected by perhaps a bond, a bridge connecting to opposing sides. So I also think a rainbow is quite fitting, as it’s something which you can't have without a bit of rain and some sunshine.
Glenda is survived by daughter Pamela (Creigh)Wilcox-Lincoln; sons James Eric (Daphne) Wilcox and Robert Otis (Marie) Wilcox; brother James (Sandy)Parsons; sisters-in-law Pat (Marvin) Wilcox-Kennedy and Gloria (Robert deceased) Aragon-Wilcox; nieces and nephews; many cousins; 10 grandchildren; and nearly 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Vale (Caldwell) Parsons.
A memorial service will be in late March, date to be announced later, for both Otis and Glenda. Keep looking for rainbows.
Please leave online condolences for Glenda’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
