Pendleton
May 8, 1931— January 8, 2019
Longtime Lexington resident Iris Jean Campbell, 87, passed away at her home in Pendleton on January 8, 2019, following a brief illness. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery.
She was born May 8, 1931, in Enterprise, Ore., the second of three children, to Charles and Eula (Crossler) Bloodsworth. The family lived in several locations in Wallowa County during her childhood, but mostly on the Bloodsworth farm north of Enterprise. Following World War II, the family moved briefly to Touchet, Wash., then to Lexington, where they purchased the Bauman farm on Willow Creek. She and her brother Jim represented half of the 1948 graduating class of Lexington High School.
She soon met the love of her life, Roger Campbell, and they were married June 14, 1949. They moved onto the family farm on Social Ridge in 1950 and operated there for the next 40 years. They had many adventures during their lives together; wood-cutting, fishing, hunting, rock-hounding and adventuring in southeast Oregon, they enjoyed each other’s company to the fullest.
Iris was the quintessential farm wife. She kept the house and yard, raised her three children, cooked fabulous meals, drove wheat truck, kept the business records, and tended the family cattle, just to name a few. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Few things in her life brought her more joy and love than her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom she was able to share the generosity for which she was famous.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eula Bloodsworth, her husband Roger, brother Jim Bloodsworth and son-in-law LeRoy Nash. Her brother Bill Bloodsworth passed away on January 9, 2019, a day after her passing.
She is survived by her daughters Nancy Nash of Pendleton, Ore., and Debbie Russell of San Antonio, Texas; son David (Valery) of Riverton, Wyo.; grandchildren Angie Nash of Pendleton, Ore., Wesley Nash of La Grande, Ore., Vanessa Russell-Evans (Grant), Drew Russell and Erika Russell, all of San Antonio, Texas, and Ryan Campbell of Pinedale, Wyo.; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Morrow County Scholarship Trust, P.O. Box 102, Ione, OR 97843.
