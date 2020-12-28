Ukiah
December 8, 1938 — December 25, 2020
September 25, 1941 — December 25, 2020
James Douglas Stroud and Linda Jo (Bowie) Stroud left this world together on December 25, 2020, as the life partners that they had been since their wedding day on November 4, 1961, in Hood River, Oregon.
Doug was born in Stockton, California, to James Herbert Stroud and Bertha Belle (Butts) Stroud on December 8, 1938, while Linda Jo (Bowie) Stroud came into this world on September 25, 1941, in Hood River, Oregon, to Philip Nolan Bowie and Emma Lucinda (Wilson) Bowie.
They met, fell in love and married in Hood River, where their first son, Bryan Douglas Stroud, was born. Jobs and opportunities came over the years, as did a growing family with two more sons, David Allan Stroud and Loren Gene Stroud, and the family was completed with daughter Tamara Kay Stroud.
Doug spent much of his career working in various positions for the city of Walla Walla, Washington, and then later relocated to Ukiah, Oregon, when he went into semi-retirement while driving bus for the local school district as a follow-on to being a bus driver at the Athena-Weston School District.
Linda spent the majority of their 59 years together as a homemaker, but also spent time working at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, for approximately 25 years prior to her retirement.
Doug enjoyed dry fly fishing, amateur (ham) radio operation, and metal detecting, and operated a weather station in Ukiah. Linda was an avid reader with a particular fondness for true crime novels, and enjoyed collecting recipes. They both enjoyed the natural settings in the Pacific Northwest, be they mountains or coastal, where they spent nearly all their lives. They also took great satisfaction in hosting a series of foreign exchange students in their home, many of whom kept in touch after returning to their home countries. They were active members in their community church where Doug also served as a deacon.
Their legacy includes five grandchildren and many friends who mourn their sudden passing.
Arrangements are in the care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
