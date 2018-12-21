Hermiston
Nov. 13, 1918 — Dec. 11, 2018
Joan Katherine Lagerberg was born in Milford, Iowa, Nov. 13, 1918, to Elizabeth and Louis Meyers. She passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at the age of 100.
She married Ed Hamm in 1944 and moved to Bend, Oregon. They had five sons. They later divorced. In 1982, she married her high school sweetheart, Ted Lagerberg. They were married six years before he passed away in Bend.
While she lived in Bend, she knitted extensively for everyone. She was a supporter of many local charities and in her later years, knitted countless stocking caps for the needy and homeless. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.
In 1990, she sold her Bend home and moved to Hermiston to be closer to family — including three of her grandchildren. She became very involved with the seniors’ group and organized “Go With Jo,” which bused seniors to local festivals and other interesting events. She also enjoyed walking and put in her two miles a day rain or shine.
In 2008, Joan moved to the Portland area as her vision and hearing became more impaired. She enjoyed living close to many of her relatives there. She moved back to Hermiston five years later and took up residence at Rose Arbor retirement home.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, son, Barton; and husband, Ted. She is survived by sons, Fred (Diane) Hamm; Steve Hamm; Jim Hamm; and Philip (Linda) Hamm, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews who adopted her after their mother, Jo’s sister, died.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life in the parish hall. She was entombed in the mausoleum at Deschutes Memorial Gardens in Bend beside her husband, Ted.
Arrangements are entrusted with Deschutes Memorial Chapel. Share online condolences at www.deschutesmemorial.com
