Hermiston
March 13, 1948 — January 1, 2019
John Larry Smith of Hermiston was born March 13, 1948, in Sheridan, Wyoming, the son of John and Louise (Beeler) Smith. He passed away in Granite, Oregon, on January 1, 2019, at the age of 70.
John traveled extensively with his family throughout his childhood. As a young adult, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart.
After the war, he moved back to Yakima, Wash., where he met and married Diana Williams on September 11, 1970, at the courthouse by the Justice of the Peace. They later moved around and initially settled in the Port Angeles, Wash., area where he began his career as a diesel mechanic for Del-Hur Industries. He next lived in Spokane, Wash., for a short time before moving to Hermiston, Oregon, in the early 1990s. He retired from Del-Hur Industries after nearly 40 years of work in 2016.
John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing (especially with his kids), going to archery shoots, making knives and doing carpentry work. He was a member of the Union Local #701, the N.R.A. and the Eastern Oregon Miners and Prospectors.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diana; children Lora (Vern) Ressler of Bay City, Ore., Rebecca Smith of Hermiston, John (Debbie) Smith of Hermiston and Scott (BeAnn) Smith of Sherwood; grandchildren Samantha, Jessica, Danielle, Zarah, Ryan, Nicholas and McKenna; great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Charlotte, Jackson, Hayden, Mara and Fiona; brothers David, Duane and Keith; sisters Nancy and Margaret; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Floyd and Clyde.
Viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at the Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore. A private family celebration will be held at a later time.
Family suggest memorial donations be made the American Cancer Society.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
