The Dalles
October 25, 1933 — December 25, 2018
Katy Schroder was born in October 25, 1933, in Hermiston, Oregon, to Harry and Laura Kelley. On December 25, 2018, she peacefully passed from this earth to eternity at the age of 85, to be welcomed by Jesus and her husband, Bob, who passed into eternity on October 28, 2009.
They got married June 26, 1953, in San Luis Obispo, California. At the time she passed away, she lived in The Dalles, Oregon. She resided in Hermiston, Pendleton, Ontario, Beavercreek, Gladstone, Boardman and Condon, Oregon.
Katy is survived by her children Vicki Winters of Condon, Oregon, Steve (Sheila)
Schroder of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Kelley (Jane) Schroder of Leesburg, Virginia; grandchildren Norie (Bryan) Wright of Condon, Oregon, Herb (Chelsea) Winters of Fossil, Oregon, Stephanie (Jeff) Bakos of Pearl, Mississippi, Kelley Renee (Luke) Dauberman of Fairfax, Virginia, and Zackary Schroder of Milwaukie, Oregon; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Katy and Bob left a legacy in their love for family and people. They modeled marriage and truly enjoyed each other’s company. Until the day he passed, he still referred to Mom as his bride.
She has entered eternity and celebrated Christmas with Jesus and her love. Although we will miss her, we know we will join her and Grandpa in eternity one day. We can only imagine the laughter and love shared walking with Grandpa hand in hand again.
Katy had a kind heart. She cared about her family and others deeply. Her honesty and integrity could be seen by all.
A celebration service will be held on January 19, 2019, at United Church of Christ, 110 S. Church St., Condon, Oregon, at 2:00 p.m.
You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.