Eugene
May 10, 1931 - Dec. 17, 2018
Kathryn Murray died peacefully on Dec. 17, 2018, at Robert Moore Hospice House in Eugene, Oregon. She was 87 years old.
Kathryn was born on May 10, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Clyde and Mary Showalter. After spending much of her childhood in southern California, her family moved to Stevenson, Washington, where she attended Stevenson High School and met Donald T. “Ted” Murray. They were married in 1951 and after Ted spent two years in the Army they settled down to raise their family in eastern Washington and Oregon.
Kathryn worked as a nurse, and then in the HR department at U.S. Gypsum in Pilot Rock, Oregon. In 1982, they moved to Eugene, Oregon, where Kathryn worked for Meals on Wheels until her retirement. Their favorite activities included travel in the U.S. and Europe, golfing at Shadow Hills Country Club and volunteering at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eugene.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ted Murray; one brother, Lee Showalter of Dallesport, Washington; a sister, Delores Gillmor of Sagle, Idaho; her four children, Barbara Wells and husband, Robert; Robert Murray, Steve Murray and wife, Karen; and John Murray and wife, Debra; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, Kathryn requested any donations be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Food for Lane County, both in Eugene, Oregon.
Arrangements entrusted to West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home.
