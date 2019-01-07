Hermiston
December 11, 1937 — December 31, 2018
LaGreta Esther Johnson, 81 years of age and longtime resident of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away on December 31, 2018, at 8:45 p.m.
LaGreta Bloom was born on December 11, 1937, in Union, Oregon, to Haskell and Ellen Bloom. She was preceded in death by her three siblings: Beulah Otzenberger, Jim Bloom and Naomi Larkin. She married her best friend Louis Johnson in Pendleton, Oregon, on October 6, 1957, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage together. Her first two children of three, both current Hermiston residents, are Dr. Pamela Johnson and Mark Johnson, and her youngest child is Michael Johnson who lives in Yakima, Washington.
She spent the majority of her life caring not only for her own husband, children, and grandchildren but also to the many people that came into her life. She was a charter member of the Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist Church and attended there almost every Sabbath until her death. She will be remembered for her hard and diligent work in the interior remodel of the Hermiston SDA Church as well as for her many years of service for the John Vange Hospice program here in Hermiston.
She will be remembered with love and affection by her husband Louis; daughter Pam; sons Mark (Kimberly) and Michael (Sherilyn); her eight grandchildren: Ashley Rosales (Sean Abdallah), Chloe (Trevor Congleton), Ericka (Patrick Kirk), Joshua, Megan, Wyatt, Whitney, and Walker; and four great-grandchildren: Haddassah Abdallah, Ellanorah Abdallah, Julius Johnson and Oliver Johnson, as well as the many people whose life she touched.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838. A private family burial will be at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in LaGreta's memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Suite 300, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please leave online condolences for LaGreta’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
