Heppner
July 18, 1930 — December 21, 2018
Lillian N. Boyce, 88, of Heppner, died on Friday, December 21, 2018, in Hermiston, Oregon. Private internment was held at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
She was born on July 18, 1930, in Dayton, Washington, the first of four children of Van and Loree Hubbard. As a child the family moved around Eastern Washington and Oregon until eventually settling on a wheat ranch in Ione. Lillian graduated from Ione High School and lived in Ione and Heppner for a few years, working as a nurse’s aide at the hospital.
In 1951 she married Ray Boyce of Condon, and after living in Condon for a short time they settled in Ione to work and raise a family. Lillian worked as a bus driver and had a rural mail route, often driving three separate mail runs and two bus runs each day. In 1969 the family moved to Heppner where Ray operated an insurance agency and Lillian continued driving the mail. Eventually both her mother and brother Bob worked on the mail route and the family ended up doing that for over 50 years. Lillian also helped Ray in the agency and after he passed away in 1986, she volunteered at the museum.
Other than her family she most loved the great friendships she had that endured generations. Some of her favorites were Peetee Prior and Arlene Miller of Condon, Laurel Cannon and Betty Gray of Ione, and Rita Hedman DeZoete, Mary Jean McCabe, Karen Thompson and others from Heppner. She enjoyed playing bridge and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, brothers Bill Hubbard and Bob Hubbard and son Rick Boyce. Survivors include her sister Peggy Connor of Heppner, daughter Barbara Stillman and her husband Randy of Heppner, and son Jim Boyce of Wilsonville, Oregon, granddaughters Shannon Foster and husband Eric of Florida and Robin Stillman of Kansas, and grandson John Boyce of Wilsonville, along with one niece and two nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heppner Daycare.
Sweeney Mortuary in Heppner is in care of arrangements.
