Loree Louise Price of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away at her home on Sunday January 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Loree was born on July 20, 1945, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Johnny M. Burroughs and Alberta L. Anthony, and raised by her parents Elmer W. and Inez E. Reisch of Sheridan, Wyo. She met and Married Paul Curtis Price in 1966.
In 1969 the family moved to Pendleton, Ore., where Loree began work at Pendleton Community Hospital as an LPN and as a school bus driver, where she discovered her love of big rigs. She worked as a long-haul truck driver for 20-plus years and received the million-mile award for truck driving safety. She also worked at the Walla Walla State Penitentiary, and the Walla Walla Veterans Administration.
Her hobbies included needlework, quilting, crocheting, embroidering, and family says she was a crafter extraordinaire.
Loree survived a 1989 Loma-Prieta 6.9 magnitude earthquake, when her trailer was smashed between the double decker bridge on I-80.
Surviving and left to honor her life are her husband Paul Curtis Price of Pendleton, Ore.; her children Richard Dean Price and his wife Paula of Hermiston, Ore., David Ray Moody of Independence, Mo., Robert Wayne Price of Hermiston, Ore., and Amory Earl Price and his wife Sandra of Walla Walla, Wash. Also surviving is a brother, Sonny Reisch of Sheridan, Wyo., and grandchildren Kristofer, Brandi, Amanda, Hyan, Hannah and Schantae.
She was preceded in death by sisters Alberta Gillespie and Beverly Burroughs, and brother Johnny Burroughs Jr.
Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, Wyoming. Interment will be held at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in Sheridan, Wyo.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Spokane, Wash., or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Burns Mortuary of Pendleton.
Please share your thoughts at burnsmortuary.com
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of her arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.