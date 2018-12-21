Reno, Nevada
Dec. 29, 1955 — Nov. 19, 2018
Lucinda Ann Gunnels (Cindy King) passed away peacefully at the age of 62 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home in Reno, Nevada, on Nov. 19, 2018.
Lucinda was born in Pendleton, Oregon, in 1955. Cindy was honored as the class valedictorian of Weston-McEwen High School in 1974. She raised two children with Verlin Gunnels; their lives were joined in marriage on Dec. 30, 1982.
Lucinda appreciated beautiful aesthetics and creativity in design. She was drawn to both vintage and modern accessories that highlighted originally with a collection of hats, scarves and jewelry for all occasions. Please wear your favorite colors and patterns that reflect the vibrancy of her life.
Lucinda is survived by her husband and daughters, Rani Dormaier and Ariana Metzker; her mother, Willetta King; her siblings and siblings-in-law, Kim and Linda King; Lori and Dave Richmond; Shaun and Julie King; Sondra and Richard Shepard; and her nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be held on Lucinda’s birthday to celebrate her spirit on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Adams Community Church located on Main Street in Adams. Pastor Duane Geyer will officiate. Following services, there will be a gathering at the Friendship Center located next to the church. A private family committal was held at the Weston Cemetery.
