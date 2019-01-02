Milton-Freewater
July 4, 1923 — December 28, 2018
Margie Jo Bixby Vonderahe of Milton-Freewater passed away December 28, 2018, at her home at the age of 95.
Margie was born July 4, 1923, in McPherson, Kansas, to William Reed and Alma Hazel (Ponsler) Mullikin. She received her early schooling in central Kansas, moving to Independence, Kansas, in 1932 where she graduated from Independence High School and attended Independence Junior College.
Margie worked for three years at Sinclair Refining Company. She married Alfred M. Bixby on August 11, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas. The couple resided in Milton-Freewater, where Mr. Bixby passed away in 1984. She married Leland E. (Pete) Vonderahe on May 4, 1985, in Milton-Freewater and lived at his home in Milton-Freewater until his death in 2004.
Margie was a Bible teacher for 45 years, first with Bible Study Fellowship, and later became the Senior Adult Sunday School teacher at First Community Church of God in Milton-Freewater. She retired from teaching at the age of 90. She has resided for the last four years of her life back on the Bixby farm in Milton-Freewater.
Margie is survived by her children Linda Jean Jimdar of Montrose, N.Y., Jannice Leigh Young of Milton-Freewater, Ore., David Milton Bixby of Spokane, Wash., Deborah Ann Ausherman of Camas, Wash., William Clarance Bixby of Windsor, Colo., and Kevin Patrick Bixby of Milwaukie, Ore. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, and stepdaughters Janis Bledsoe of Milton-Freewater, Ore., and Carol Manning of Lyle, Wash. She was preceded in death by a stepson, Gary Vonderahe.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Community Church of God, 13 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-9 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
Memorials may be made to the First Community Church of God in memory of Margie through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home.
