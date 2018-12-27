Pilot Rock
March 3, 1925 — December 24, 2018
Marvin William Golter went to be with his Lord December 24, 2018. He was 93 years old.
Marvin was born on his grandmother’s farm west of Campbell, Nebraska, on March 3, 1925. He was the son of Henry and Mildred Golter. He spent most of his early years in Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on LSTs in the Pacific.
After the war was over he met and married Darlene Dunkle in 1946. They had two children, Terry Golter and Linda (Golter) Snively. They came to Oregon in 1952 to live and raise their family.
He worked for Harris Pine Mills and Pilot Rock Lumber Company for the next six years. He worked for a wheat and cattle rancher for the next 11 years. After that he worked for U.S. Gypsum for 20 years.
Dad liked working in his woodshed and loved the outdoors. He liked hunting and fishing, usually with his dad and Terry. He often said his dad was his best friend. He told of many adventures he had growing up. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with Linda and Terry. He liked rock chuck hunting with his kids and grandkids. Dad loved the Lord, loved his family and loved the outdoors.
Marvin is preceded in death by his wife Darlene and his parents. He is survived by his son Terry and wife Mary Lynn, daughter Linda and husband Glen Snively, eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great- granddaughter.
Private family burial was held at the Pilot Rock Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Life Church of Pilot Rock, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock, Ore.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at http://www.burnsmortuary.com.
