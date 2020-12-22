Milton-Freewater
June 13, 1935 — December 14, 2020
Dwight Smith, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away Dec. 14, 2020, at 85 years.
Dwight was born on June 13, 1935, in Bangor, Maine, to Albert Smith and Helen (Lamb) Smith. His family moved, when he was 7, to Stockton, California, where his father worked on shipbuilding during WWII. He attended elementary school in Stockton, high school in Lodi Academy in California, and graduated from Sheyenne River Academy in North Dakota.
He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Schwartz, in 1954 and they raised four children. Dwight received a B.A. in education from Atlantic Union College, Lancaster, Massachusetts. He then taught in Seventh-day Adventist elementary and junior high schools in Maine, New York and California. After 15 years he returned to school to obtain a master’s and Ph.D. in biology from Loma Linda University, California.
He taught at Loma Linda University School of Medicine, and at the university level in Nigeria, Kenya, and Jamaica where he developed the biology department in each school — in all three universities the first department in the school to receive accreditation.
Dwight was an avid birdwatcher and took numerous trips around the world adding to his life list. He loved snorkeling, especially in Kenya and Jamaica. He enjoyed keying out plants to identify them. He was a passionate, caring and excellent teacher who loved to see students learn. Many students were guided by Dwight to game reserves in Nigeria and Kenya to view mammals, birds and plants, and to the coast for tide pools and snorkeling to see marine life. He made sure all of the students who went on class trips to the coast learned to swim on the first day of their field trip. All of his own children had been taught to swim at a very young age and all, by necessity, became excellent swimmers.
Dwight was consumed by serving others, observing nature and teaching. He retired in Milton-Freewater and assisted his daughterm, Lyla Lampson, with her work in research in apple pest management. He was active with the local senior center where he served as treasurer and delivered Meals on Wheels. He did substitute teaching and tutoring in the area as well.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Smith; sons, Dwight W. (Nancy Kriegelstein) and Jonathan W. Smith; daughters, Susan Whitcomb (Roger) and Lyla Lampson (Clark); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There will be no in-person services for Dwight, but there will be a virtual memorial in January. Tributes and remembrances and requests for the link to the memorial can be sent to Roger at roger@whitcomb.info.
Donations in Dwight’s memory may be made by check to Gospel Outreach, Adventist Development & Relief Agency-Africa, or Bird Conservation Fund, and sent in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
