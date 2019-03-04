Milton-Freewater
May 18, 1966 — February 22, 2019
Adelaida “Lolly” Solis Torres passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born May 18, 1966, to Anastacio and Rosa Solis at St Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington. Lolly was the third oldest of eight siblings.
Although she was a Walla Walla native, Lolly’s family constantly moved along the West Coast and to Texas. While migrating from state to state, Lolly never stopped helping her family and thriving to be the very best she could be, pursuing education and spreading love anywhere she went. Lolly was always very family-oriented, at the age of 20 she became the proud mother of a handsome baby boy, then eight years later she gave birth to a gorgeous baby girl.
Being destined in the stars for love, Lolly created an online profile and shared her personality and amazing heart with others, among them was her future husband, Enrique Torres. Discovering Enrique on AOL, they started an online long-distance relationship. The love between the two became so strong that Enrique decided to move from New York to Walla Walla to be with Lolly. In October 2008, two hearts became one when Lolly finally met her online lover in person. In the following two months, the two lovers became soul mates and in holy matrimony, were married on December 6, 2008.
Alongside her husband, Lolly loved to travel and experience what this wonderful world had to offer. She went to exciting places, such as Florida and Puerto Rico.
Being the type of person that with just a smile great joy would follow, Lolly found her own personal joy in following the word of God and always enjoyed listening to K-Love. Lolly was a very goal-driven individual and loved exercising. Lolly strived to live a healthy life and always tried to find a way to incorporate fitness into her life, whether it was at 5 a.m., while folding clothes or watching TV.
No matter what, Lolly always had the energy to keep up with her three grandchildren, which her beloved son had blessed her with.
Lolly was the first in her family to graduate from McLoughlin High School in 1985. She continued her education in social services and would eventually become a case manager at DHS Oregon. Charismatic, forgiving, funny, and caring, Lolly would soon rise the ranks and go from case manager to supervisor.
Lolly would shine by becoming one of the state’s best union member: attended every health fair she possibly could and volunteered and cared for the homeless. For the next 26 years, the name “Lolly” was heard throughout the entire Pacific Northwest because she was a people person. Lolly loved to network, exchange business cards, and share information. Her primary mission was to better our entire community.
No matter what hardships came at her, Lolly never lost her way. She would face any problem with a smile on her face and God by her side. Lolly was scared of nothing and was always there to lend a hand to those in need. Being a domestic violence board member, Lolly made sure every voice crying for help was heard and received the help they needed. We can all learn a lesson from Lolly: Live life without hate, love your neighbor and always see the best in them, always better yourself and thrive for success. The best way to honor Lolly is to live life like Lolly.
She is survived by her parents and husband; son Julian Barraza; daughter Rosa Sauceda and her husband Emanuel; grandsons Israel, Luis and Khalil; and four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St Patrick Church in Walla Walla on Friday, March 8, and will be immediately followed by a memorial service in the adjacent hall.
