Corvallis
December 12, 1917 — April 12, 2019
Aileen V. Lockwood passed away peacefully at her home on April 12, 2019, at the age of 101.
Aileen was born in Sydney, Alaska, and raised in Laverne, Okla., during the Dust Bowl era.
After high school she and her parents moved west to Gilroy, Calif., where while managing a Standard Chevron Station during WWII she would meet her future husband Robert (Bob) Lockwood, who was training with the U.S. Army at nearby Fort Ord. Upon Bob’s liberation from a prisoner of war camp near the end of WWII they were reunited and married, moving to Pendleton, Ore. Aileen spent her later years living near family in Corvallis, Ore., after the passing of Bob in 2011.
Aileen was actively involved in several of Pendleton’s garden clubs, as well as school functions. Aileen used her creative and artistic skills amongst other things to decorate Bob’s service station windows and restrooms. She later worked as a sales associate at Larry’s Craft & Hobby Shop.
Aileen was preceded in death by her husband Bob of 56 years. Aileen is survived by her three sons and daughters in-law Nolan (Kathleen) of Walla Walla, Wash., Gregg (Susan) of Philomath, Ore., and Zane (Debbie) of Eagle Point, Ore., six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
At Aileen’s request a private service and celebration of life will take place at a later date in Pendleton.
