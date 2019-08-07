Stanfield
Sept. 4, 1963 - Aug. 1, 2019
Alan W. Sells Sr., 55, died doing what he loved on August 1, 2019. To those who knew him he was Al. He was born Sept. 4, 1963, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Fred and Phyllis Sells (Claycomb). He attended Casa Grande Union High School. He spent many years working for at the Eager Mill and then Mayville doing metal fabrication.
He spent his free time with his family, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. And he always had a passion and love of motorcycles.
In June of 1996, he moved his family to Umatilla, Oregon. He has remained in the Umatilla County area since then, where he worked for local farms doing a variety of jobs. He has been involved in many community events and volunteer activities, including beginning and organizing the Echo Toy Run each year for the last 15 years.
Beloved father and grandfather, he was known and loved by many. There wasn’t much he wouldn’t do to help out a neighbor and he would do anything for his children and grandchildren. He was adventurous and creative; he truly could do anything he put his mind to.
He loved his family, spending time traveling, gardening, creating metal art, teaching others and sharing his knowledge with others, but his true passion was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson “Cooter” and working on motorcycles.
He is survived by his son, Alan Jr, his wife and their four children of Springerville, Arizona; daughter, Tia, her wife and their children, Courtney, Christopher, Matthew of Arlington, Washington; daughter, Amanda, her husband and their children, Jocelyn, Mya and Gracie of Umatilla, Oregon; son, Ryan and two children of Irrigon, Oregon; mother, Phyllis; father, Fred; and sister, Kimberly, all from Arizona; sister, Kathryn of Texas; granddaughter, Samantha of Idaho. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruby; nephew, Anthony; and grandparents, aunts, uncles and one cousin.
For those wanting to support or contribute on his behalf, there is a GoFundMe account set up, “Al’s last ride home and affairs,” and a donation account is set up in the names of Tia Barden & Amanda Silvani at Banner Bank.
His wishes were to be laid to rest with his daughter, Ruby, in Arizona. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at West Park in Umatilla.
