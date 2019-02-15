Pendleton
June 19, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2018
Alan Kellas was born at home June 19, 1929, in Portland, Oregon, to Alexander McFarland and Beryl E. Kellas. He was their only child. Alan spent his childhood with his parents and two adoring aunties that lived in Portland. Also, with a special aunt that lived on a farm close to Sun Valley, Idaho, where Alan would spend his summers.
Alan spent his school years in Portland, attending grade school and graduating from Benson Tech High School. After graduation, Alan moved to Corvallis, Oregon, to attend Oregon State College, majoring in electrical engineering.
Shortly after starting college, Alan met the love of his life, Gloria Bryant, who was attending Corvallis High School as a senior. Being “so in love,” the couple decided to find jobs and “get married.” Alan worked at a large upscale restaurant in downtown Corvallis, working his way up to becoming a chef.
The couple married on July 10, 1949, in Corvallis, Oregon. Over the next few years, they became parents of two sons, Steven Franklin and Gregory Alan.
Upon accepting a job with Bell Telephone Company, as a technician, the family moved to Portland, Oregon. Several years later, Alan was transferred to Pendleton, Oregon, where he helped with the installation of the new dial system for Bell Telephone Company.
Nine years later, Alan and his wife became parents of two more sons, Christopher Tod and Troy Blaine. The couple was blessed by the birth of their first grandchild, Jason Steven Kellas, a few years later.
Alan loved everything about Pendleton, from fishing, hunting, rafting and skiing to attending every day of the Pendleton Round-Up, and riding his horse in the mountains for the weeklong trek with the Wagon Train. Alan was a member of the First Christian Church, Pendleton Jaycees, Elks Club, Allons Dance Club and Starbottle Ski Club.
Upon Alan’s retirement from the phone company, he informed his wife, who owned her own business in downtown Pendleton, that he wasn’t going to stay at home all day alone. With his wife, Gloria, in her shop, Alan would spend each day in a comfortable chair outside the store, weather permitting, greeting and visiting with people from near and far, who had come to Pendleton to partake of many of the attributes that this wonderful town of Pendleton has to offer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Pendleton Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, OR 97801.
