Pendleton
February 2, 1990 — July 25, 2020
Albert “Keith" Irwin Jr. passed peacefully on July 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Keith was born February 2, 1990, in Atmore, Alabama, to Margaret Ann Jones of Pendleton, Oregon, and Albert “Keith” Irwin Sr. of Gulf Shores, Alabama. After graduating from Newport High School, he then went on to commercial fishing.
Keith enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He had a love for the great outdoors.
He is survived by his son Kaiden J. Reel of Newport, Oregon; his parents Margaret Ann Jones of Pendleton, Oregon, and Keith Irwin Sr. (Sarah) of Gulf Shores, Alabama; his brother Joshua C. Irwin (Traci) of Pendleton, Oregon; his sisters Christina Irwin and Michaelle Irwin of Gulf Shores, Alabama; grandmothers Mazie Irwin of Alabama and Meg Jones of Oregon; five nieces and nephews, and several aunts and uncles.
Keith was preceded in death by his grandfathers Ralph C. Jones of Toledo, Oregon, and Albert A. Irwin of Bayminette, Alabama.
Due to COVID-19 current pandemic, we are unable to celebrate Keith Irwin Jr.’s life with all his family and friends. We would like for everyone to join us from your homes on August 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. (PST) for a moment of silence and prayer followed by a “purple” balloon release. Please step outside into the fresh air that Keith enjoyed so much, take a few moments to remember all the great memories with Keith. At 1:10 p.m. (PST) we will release our balloons with written messages of love for Keith, celebrating his life in all time zones together!
We have been blessed with our time spent with Keith as he loved his family and friends deeply. The families of Keith Irwin Jr. thank you for all the love and support shown during this difficult time.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.