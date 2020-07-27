Pilot Rock
April 12, 1945 — July 25, 2020
Albert L. “Abe” Giesler, age 75, of Pilot Rock, passed away at his cabin at Indian Lake on Friday, July 25, 2020.
Albert, who went by Abe, was born April 12, 1945, in Wenatchee, Washington, to his parents Bertha and John Geisler. At a young age his family moved to Pilot Rock, Oregon, where he went to school and worked at the saw mill. Eventually he met his wife, Janie Geisler, with whom he spent the next 39 years while raising two children and multiple grandchildren.
Abe worked 23 years at the Umatilla County Road Department until his retirement in 2010.
Abe was an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, and off-roading. He also enjoyed spending time at the family cabin at Indian Lake just outside of Pilot Rock. Whether enjoying a cookout with friends and family or spending all day working on a project, he loved spending his time up there. He was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends when they needed it, and cultivated many friendships throughout his life in Oregon. When he wasn’t enjoying the outdoors, you could always find him chatting with his friends over a cup of coffee, or enjoying a NASCAR race.
Abe is survived by his wife Janie, his mother Bertha, his children Andrea and Brian, his grandchildren Trevor, Cade and Ashton, and his nephew Jeremy, among other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father John and his sister Barb.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 3t at 2 p.m. at Pilot Rock Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Bob and Lana Sepolen and Officer Daniel Badal for their selfless assistance in their time of need.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
