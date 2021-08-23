Kennewick
June 15, 1949 — Aug. 19, 2021
Albert Ronald “Ron” Burgess was born on June 15, 1949, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Marcus Dewey Burgess and Doreen Alice Burgess. He was the fourth child born out of five children. Ron was raised and attended school in Hermiston, Oregon.
Ron met Suzanne Richardson through mutual friends around 1966. They were married in Lewiston, Idaho, on May 5, 1967. In 1969 Ron got the draft and was off to serve his country in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
After returning home he started attending Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, where he graduated with a degree in auto body and paint and even had his own shop on Highway 395 in Hermiston, Oregon, during the 1970s.
Ron and Sue had two daughters together, Rebecca Lynn (Becky) born in 1971 and Roxanne Lee (Rocky) in 1973.
Ron had several different jobs over the years but most involved agriculture and agriculture mechanics, such as Simplot and Hass Onions.
Ron and Sue divorced in 1979, and in 1980 he met his second wife, Shirley Gillese, and although they would later divorce they had several happy years together! They would later move from Irrigon, Oregon, toward the coast to Powers, Oregon.
Ron loved hunting, fishing and getting outdoors from a very young age and would do a lot of this over the years, enlisting the help of his best friend Gary Walker. Gary and Ron were essentially brothers throughout Ron’s entire life. Ron loved his daughters, along with the rest of his family, including his two dogs Badger and May-May.
Twelve years ago Ron Moved to Kennewick, Washington. Even as Ron’s health declined due to Parkinson’s disease he never complained, faced it with bravery and still tried to enjoy his life. He could always be found laughing or listening to a joke, watching wrestling or catching a movie, but often spending time with his family.
Ron passed on Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 72 at home surrounded by friends and family.
Ron was truly one of the last great American renegades: tough, but not without compassion.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father and two sisters, Roberta Burgess and Ann Murphy. Ron is survived by his two sisters, Alice Scott and Renea Rhorer; his two daughters and their spouses, Rebecca (Becky) Hecker (Bernie) and Roxanne Burgess (Tim); eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Ron with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
