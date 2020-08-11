Hermiston
May 1, 1932 — August 8, 2020
Alcy Jane Lamb-Buchanan of Hermiston was born May 1, 1932, in Lonerock, Oregon, the daughter of Mahlon and Audra (Leathers) Stoneman. She passed away in Hermiston on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 88.
Alcy lived in Lonerock as a young child where she attended grade school. She later lived in Portland and in Umatilla where she attended high school. She lived in Umatilla and Irrigon throughout much of her adult life.
While residing in Umatilla, Alcy worked for a few years as a phone operator for the Pendleton Phone Company. For several years following working for the phone company, Alcy was able to be a stay-at-home mom and managed a household of boys. When she decided to return to the workforce she secured a job with the Umatilla Army Depot, where she dismantled munitions and worked as office staff. Alcy finished her work outside of the home with a job at McNary Dam where she was a tour guide for several years, and later retired from the Corps of Engineers as an inventory clerk in the supply room.
Alcy served as a Cub Scout leader in Irrigon and a 4-H cooking instructor. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, restoring furniture, writing poetry, ancestry and especially spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, a mom to many, a beloved aunt, a devoted grandmother, and a friend to all. She loved and cherished family gatherings, where she would have a house full of people laughing and having a good time and truly enjoying one another’s company.
Alcy married Kenneth Lamb on July 31, 1959. He preceded her in death on August 12, 1988. She later married Orville Buchanan on June 23, 2006, in Lonerock, Oregon. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers Curren, Alva and Royal; and sister Georgia.
She is survived by her sister Yvonne Stubblefield; sons Duane (Kitty) Lamb, Dennis Lamb and Dave Stiefel; stepsons Robert Buchanan, Bruce Buchanan and Wayne Buchanan; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Viewing hours will be held on Monday, August 17 from 9-11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel (*note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone who attends the viewing must wear a mask and we are limited to 25 people in the building at any given time). A private family service and burial will follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vange John Memorial Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Memorial contributions in Alcy’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.