Hermiston
May 17, 1994 — March 2, 2020
Alejandro Ambriz Mendoza of Hermiston was born May 17, 1994, in Hermiston, the son of Jose Ambriz and Marilu Mendoza. He passed away in Hermiston on Monday March 2, 2020, at the age of 25.
Alejandro grew up and attended school in Hermiston. He enjoyed working on cars and especially enjoyed detailing his own car. He also enjoyed listening to and making music, watching basketball, MMA and boxing events. Most important to him was spending time with his two children, Alexa and Alejandro.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Marilu Mendoza Ortiz; daughter Alexa Zepeda Mendoza; son Alejandro Zepeda Mendoza; brothers Martin Mendoza, Jose Antonio Ambriz and Gustavo Ambris Mendoza; sisters Nancy Mendoza, Graciela Arechiga, Selina Abris Mendoza and Vanessa Ambriz Mendoza; and many extended family members and close friends.
Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow in the Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
