Alejandro Garcia Jr. of Hermiston, was born April 29, 1947, in Edinburg, Texas, the son of Jose Alejandro and Consuelo (Garza) Garcia. He passed away in Hermiston, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the age of 74.
As a child, Alejandro’s family moved from Texas and lived in Washington and Idaho. He married Cristina Rivera in Grandview, Washington, April 20, 1967. In 1968, the couple moved to Hermiston and he began his career with Marlette Homes, Nov. 7, 1968. Alejandro had a long and productive career that spanned over 50 years working in many capacities for Marlette Homes. He retired from Marlette, May 7, 2019, with a total of 50-and-a-half years.
Alejandro enjoyed deer and elk hunting, camping, fishing, doing word search puzzles, listening to ‘50s and ‘60s music, watching classic Western movies and going to the casino. He was known for his great sense of humor and storytelling. He was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cristina; daughters, Cristela (Dean) Olson, Hilda (Pedro) Martinez, Nelda Garcia, Olga (Dave) Gaines; son, Jose Alejandro Garcia III and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Olivia, Marissa, Brenda, Gina, Laura, Claudia, Kylie, Davin, Annalise, Jose IV, Isaiah and Jadalynn; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Lucas and Zul; brothers, Jose Agustin Garcia and Ricardo Garcia; sisters, Josephina G. Gutierrez, Yolanda Moya and Lydia Elizondo; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, San Juanita Garcia.
Recitation of the rosary will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. A memorial Mass will follow beginning at 10:30 a.m., also at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Hermiston Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.