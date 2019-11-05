Pendleton
February 23, 1983 — October 27, 2019
Alexander Lucius Mitzimberg passed away at his home October 27, 2019, at age 36. He was born in Walla Walla, Washington, on February 23, 1983, to David and Deborah Sue Mitzimberg.
Alex grew up in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School in 2001. His lifelong love was theater and he acted in, wrote, and produced plays in high school. He also played saxophone in the band along with participating in baseball and football. Alex attended Eastern Oregon University, particularly enjoying classes in the theater department. His talent was recognized and he was asked to join the department.
He enjoyed writing, movies, video games, and a diverse and devoted social circle. Alex will be remembered for his contagious smile and fun-loving spirit. He brought a spark of creativity to many people in his life.
Alex is survived by his father, David Mitzimberg (Pendleton); his mother Deborah Sue Jackson (Portland); his uncle Daniel Mitzimberg (Pendleton); and his older sisters Elizabeth Currin (Vermont) and Emily Haskell (Massachusetts). He was predeceased by his grandmother, Lillian Mitzimberg, and great-grandparents Robert and Opal Sussman, all of Pendleton.
A celebration of Alex’s life will be held at the Pendleton Center for the Arts Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. There is a viewing at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, on Friday, November 8, from 3-5 p.m and Saturday, November 9, from 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the EOU Theater Department or to a fund for a memorial tree to be planted in a Pendleton park.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
