Lenore, Idaho
Feb. 8, 1927 — June 28, 2021
Alfred Jordon Pinkham was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Tsa Weekta, Idaho, and passed away on June 28, 2021.
His Ni Mii Puu name was E Loo Tase La Kat Tset, which means One Who Stands On a High Point Signaling. This name was from his grandfather, who participated in the War of 1877, and his name was Johnny Pinkham.
He resided at his home on the Red Bear estate in Lenore, Idaho. His parents were Alex M. Pinkham Sr. and Annette Blackeagle. His mother was a direct descendant of Old Chief Joseph and other chiefs of the tribe. Blackeagle was a treaty signer of 1868.
Surviving siblings are Alvin Sr. and Allen Pinkham Sr. Other siblings were Albert Sr., Alex Jr., Audrey, Priscilla, Leroy, Loretta and Bernadine.
His children are Ron, Renita Brien, twin Melvin (deceased), and Wayne Pinkham (deceased). He married Marian Johnson (deceased), Jan Broncheau (deceased), and most currently was married to Darlene Greene, who was always beside him and who especially took care of him during his final years.
Alfred worked at Disneyland and as a welder for a tire rim company in Corona, California. He also worked at Orofino Mills. In 1978 he returned back to the reservation and worked at the Omark Industries bullet factory before retiring.
Services will be at the Pi-nee-waus, Lapwai, Idaho, or the Nez Perce Tribal Longhouse, Spaulding, Idaho, on Monday, June 28, 2021. Dressing is at 2 p.m., with a funeral on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, officiated by Armand Minthorn.
