Dec. 12, 1937 — Nov. 23, 2021
Hermiston
Alice Arlene Akins Palmer, 83, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed Nov. 23, 2021, peacefully with family by her side. She was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Estacada, Oregon, the daughter of Kathleen Winifred Akins and Floyd Lester “Jack” Akins. Alice was the third youngest of seven siblings, Dorothy Bledsoe, Bob Akins, Mary Hernandez, Tom Akins, Alice Palmer, Jerry Akins and Kathy Akins.
On Oct. 14, 1955, she married Carl Herbert Palmer at the Presbyterian Church in Springwater, Oregon. Alice was at her husband’s side as a bookkeeper in his business C.H. Palmer Roofing, Siding and Insulation since he started in 1964. After moving from Redmond to Hermiston in 1969, she was not only a bookkeeper but worked as a cook at Rocky Heights Elementary, Hermiston school bus driver and worked at Simplot. She told the story that J.R. Simplot sat with her in the work plant cafeteria and asked for her opinions of the plant and how she thought it was working. She was never short on words and always looked her up when he visited.
Carl remodeled the Kiddi-Korner and together they ran the restaurant for many years. She liked serving patrons, visiting and was up early making donuts so that patrons would have fresh coffee and donuts or a full breakfast. As many know the Kiddi-Korner was a place to visit and relax with a full belly.
Alice was with her husband sharing the love of hunting and fishing. The family spent a lot of time on the North Fork of the John Day River camping, hunting and fishing trips in Eastern Oregon Lakes, rivers, and streams along with annual salmon trips, or smelt fishing were common with the family. Many of her kid’s friends were treated like family and soon found themselves welcomed at family campsites, whether it was fishing, hunting or riding motorcycles in the mountains. As a parent she followed the Hermiston wrestling team during the ’70s traveling with other parents and again with grandchildren.
Alice is survived, two brothers, Bob Akins, Estacada, Tom Akins, Baker City; and bother-in-law, Eldon Palmer and his wife Ida Palmer, Sun City, Arizona; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Lewis and Lori Ann Palmer; son, Michael John Palmer; son, Kenneth Roy Palmer; 11 grandchildren, Charles John Palmer, Eric Martin Palmer, Brian Douglas Palmer, Olaf Devan Hanson, Cassandra Marie Whetsler, Jacqualine Doris Palmer, Mathew John Palmer, Wesley Forest Palmer, Beverly Jo Rutherford, Alice Ilene Clinkenbeard and Crystal Marie Patterson; 27 great-grandchildren, Broden Carlson Palmer, Kailey Lynn Palmer, James William Jr. Leonard, Lane John Leonard, Lily Marie Leonard, Wylee Decker Hanson, Harley Ann Hanson, Jake Anthony Palmer, Megan Elizabeth Palmer, Tyah Jean Palmer, Katherine Rose Palmer, Alexuz Mary Palmer, Kiley LeeAnn Palmer, Dustin Lee Palmer, Damien John Palmer, Devan Eugene Suefert, Dustin Michael Suefert, Keith and Britnany Leeann Jemmett, Piper Simone Green, Khase Ray Green, Mahailya Noel Clinkenbeard Jones, Amber Clinkenbeard, Finnegan Clinkenbeard, Ian Armstrong, Logan James Paterson and Kyri Ann Patterson; eight great-great-grandchildren, Jaiden Richard Palmer, Abigail Hope Sandeval, Charly Jemmett and Angus Jo Jemmett, Lily and Juniper Clinkenbeard, Payson and Haven Jones.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. Palmer; daughter, Beverly Ann (Palmer) Clinkenbeard; a grandson, Trampis Lee Palmer; and a great-grandson, Brok David Palmer.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Alice with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.