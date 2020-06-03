Stanfield
March 26, 1939 — May 27, 2020
Alice “Phoebe” Stephens of Stanfield, Oregon, was born March 26, 1939, in Forest Grove, Oregon, the daughter of Roy and Arlene (Rash) Thompson. She passed away on May 27, 2020, in Richland, Washington, at the age of 81.
As a child, Phoebe moved with her family to Umatilla, Oregon, where she graduated high school in 1957. She moved to the Stanfield, Oregon, in 1967 where she has resided for the past 53 years.
She worked as a cook at several area restaurants, such as McCabe’s Café, Jesse James Club and Bo Jack’s.
Phoebe enjoyed growing flowers, photography, gardening, landscaping, quilting and was a member of a quilting club in Stanfield. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Hermiston and volunteered at the Stanfield Senior Center for many years.
After high school, she married Francis William Stephens and from this union four children were born: Stan, Tony, Tim and Elaine. The couple late divorced. She married Willis George Rueber on Nov. 19, 1967. He preceded her in death in 2002. In 2005, she remarried her first husband, Francis William Stephens, who preceded her in death in 2019.
She is survived by sons Stan (Crystal) Stephens of Oregon, Tony (Donna) Stephens of Oregon and Tim Stephens of Oregon; daughter Elaine (Greg) Stevens of Texas; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters Patricia Trump of Oregon and Mary Barton of Oregon; brother Phillip Thompson of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions have been eased/lifted. Phoebe will be placed at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.