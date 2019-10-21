Walla Walla
June 22, 1928 — October 13, 2019
Alice Rose Brannan of Walla Walla, Washington, passed away on October 13, 2019, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center, Walla Walla, Washington, at 91 years of age.
She was born on June 22, 1928, on the border between Canada and Ferry, Washington. A choice was given for her citizenship and her parents chose United States citizenship since they were living in Ferry, Washington, at the time. Alice was the daughter of Harry C. Lembcke and Maude Gertrude (Magee) Lembcke. She had one older brother, George Lembcke. Alice grew up in Curlew, Washington, where she attended school and graduated from high school. After graduating, she worked as an office nurse.
Alice met her husband (while she was in high school) at a community social where Carl Hubert Brannan was playing his guitar in a band. They later married on March 18, 1948, in Odessa, Ferry, Washington. The couple soon moved to Pilot Rock, Oregon, where they raised their family.
Alice began working for Dr. Richard Koch as his office manager/receptionist on July 1, 1957, a job she enjoyed very much. They worked together for 44 years until Alice retired and moved with her husband to Spokane, Washington.
Carl and Alice attended the First Assembly of God church in Pendleton, Oregon, and were lifetime members. Alice taught Sunday School, but was remembered most for her job as Sunday School secretary. People still talk about how she clanged her special bell to announce the end of Sunday School and the beginning of the church service.
Along with church activities, Alice also enjoyed the great outdoors. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband, friends and family. She liked to crochet and enjoyed collecting dolls and salt dips. She enjoyed music and loved listening to Carl and his brother Speedy play their guitar and banjo together. Her greatest joy was spending quality time with her family.
She is survived by her son Jerry and wife Donna; daughter-in-law Judy Brannan; grandchildren David Brannan and wife Laura, Steven Brannan and wife Amber, Alison Brannan, and Juli (Brannan) McKitterick and husband Justin; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl, her brother George and her son Larry.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on November 2, 2019, at the Burns Mortuary chapel, Pendleton, Oregon. Following, at 4 p.m., a dessert reception will be held at the Pilot Rock, Oregon, city council chambers, 114 Alder Place (across from the post office).
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com
Memorial contributions can be made (through December 31) to Walk to End Alzheimer's: http://act.alz.org/goto/teambrannan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.