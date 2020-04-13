Milton-Freewater
December 12, 1921 — April 9, 2020.
Allene was born in Gillette, Wyoming, to George and Ina Tucker. At 6 months old, her family moved to Flora, Oregon, where she attended school and graduated with five kids in her class.
She was the eldest of four kids. She had two sisters, Sarah Murphy and Georgia Tucker, and one brother, Collins Tucker. Allene had two sons, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Allene was a nurse for 52 years. She loved to sew and make things for her friends and family. In her final years, she resided in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, with her long-time companion Carroll Ball.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Georgie; two sons, James and George; and one grandson, Brad.
Allene was loved by all who knew her and will be missed greatly. She will be laid to rest next to her son in Island City, Oregon, with a private graveside service.
We love you, Grandma.
